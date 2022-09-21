At 5.4 % CAGR, Fatty Alcohol Market Size Worth USD 7.5 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC
Increasing plastic demand raises the demand for plasticizers which in turn aids the Fatty Alcohol Market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fatty Alcohols Market is forecast to reach $7.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. Fatty alcohols are aliphatic alcohols derived from fatty acids. Fatty alcohols are used as emulsifiers, catalytic hydrogenation, and emollients in cosmetics and beauty products. Global increase in hygiene product demand coupled with increasing consumer awareness is expected to drive the personal care industry and fuel the growth of the fatty alcohols market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fatty Alcohols Market highlights the following areas -
1. Stringent government regulations and ill effects of petrochemical-based fatty alcohols on the environment raises are projected to fuel the demand for natural fatty alcohols during the forecast period.
2. Rise in demand of oleyl alcohol, catalytic hydrogenation, octadecenoic, fatty acids, and Echolocation from pharmaceutical industries also contribute to market growth.
3. Lockdown and disruption of supply chain due to coronavirus pandemic slowed the growth of fatty alcohols market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Tropical oils segment held the largest share of more than 35% in the Fatty Alcohols market in 2019. Tropical oils such as coconut oil, palm oil, or palm kernel oil contain a great deal of saturated fatty acids and are widely used for the formulation of fatty alcohols.
2. Asia-Pacific has dominated the Fatty Alcohols market with a share of more than 45% in 2019 followed by North America and Europe. The growing infrastructural development, rising per capita income of the individuals, increasing birthrate, higher domestic demand along the availability of low-cost labor is expected to drive the demand for fatty alcohols in the region.
3. Based on the chain length, C11-C14 segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the Fatty Alcohols market. C11-C14 fatty alcohols are also used as co-emulsifiers, emollients, and thickeners in cosmetics and food industries.
4. Hydrogenation segment held the largest share of more than 30% in the Fatty Alcohols market in 2019. Oils and fats can be converted directly to alcohol by hydrogenolysis.
5. Soap & detergents segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the Fatty Alcohols market in 2019. Fatty alcohol behaves as a non-ionic surfactant, due to its amphipathic nature. Lauryl alcohols, a type of fatty alcohol are widely used to manufacture detergents and soaps due to their solubility and wetting properties. The increasing demand for detergents and soaps from industrial and household sectors for the removal of dirt and grease is augmenting the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fatty Alcohols industry are -
1.Wilmar International Ltd.
2. Kao Corporation
3. Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
4. Musim Mas Holdings
5. Godrej Industries Limited,
