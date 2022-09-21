Antibodies Market size is forecast to reach $247.8 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% - IndustryARC
Antibodies Market size is forecast to reach $247.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibodies Market size is forecast to reach $247.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. It is also known as immunoglobin and are used as diagnostics as well as therapeutics purposes for various indications of diseases such as macular degeneration, crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and asthma among others. Antibodies are made by B cells and have the ability to bind themselves to specific molecules. It is also used to aid in the identification of molecules. They are capable of identifying unique molecules that have harmful agents. Growth in proteomics & genomics research, increasing research activity, and rising demand for high quality antibodies are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for personalized medicine and structure based drug design along with the increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Antibodies Market for the period 2021-2026.
1. North America dominated the Antibodies Market in 2020 owing to the development of structure based drug designs and increasing research in the fields of proteomics as well as in genomics. The Antibodies Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease and increasing applications in oncology, neurobiology, cardiology, and autoimmunology are likely to aid the market growth of the Antibodies Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antibodies Market report.
4. High cost of therapeutic antibodies and quality concerns along with the lack of reproducible results is poised to create the hurdles for the Antibodies Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Monoclonal Antibodies held the largest share in the Antibodies Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing number of research activities that required advanced genetic platforms and are used in development as well as discovery of new therapies to treat cancers.
2. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increasing demand for antibodies for research reproductivity, government investments in improving healthcare expenditures, and increasing development activities to develop effective diagnostic therapy is increasing the growth of the market in this region.
3. Western Blotting held the largest share in the Antibodies Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 11.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases with limited treatment options. Western blotting is preferred over other technologies such as flow cytometry for detection of HIV antibodies owing to the greater accuracy that it provides
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Antibodies industry are:
1. Abbott Diagnostics
2. AG Scientific Inc
3. Bristol Myers Squibb
4. Novartis AG
5. Pfizer Inc
