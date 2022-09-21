27th Annual Cycle for the Cause Raises Over $1.6M for NYC's LGBT Community Center

Nearly 350 people traveled 275 miles over three days to support The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center's HIV/AIDS services

Today, New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center ("The Center") announced that Cycle for the Cause raised over $1.6 million to sustain its HIV/AIDS prevention, education, and support services. After two years of virtual adaptations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual fundraiser returned to its usual route from Boston to New York City, with nearly 350 people biking together from September 16-18 in an effort to raise funds and awareness for The Center.

"We are so proud of how far our Center team and our Cycle for the Cause family has come, and eternally grateful for how far their efforts will go in helping us to keep serving our community members who live with HIV and AIDS. They give me the inspiration to keep going and keep doing this work for our entire community," said Glennda Testone, The Center's Executive Director.

Since its inception in 1995, Cycle for the Cause has raised more than $18 million in support of the HIV/AIDS services at NYC's LGBT Community Center. It brings together members of The Center's local community, people living with HIV, people who have lost friends and loved ones to AIDS, community activists, and even cyclists inspired by the opportunity to connect their hobby to a meaningful cause. The money raised this year includes donations raised by participating teams, individual riders, and corporate sponsors.

"I couldn't miss this opportunity to combine my love for bikes with my deep passion for working with and for my community to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic. I've worked in the sexual and public health field for years through many advocacy, outreach, and education platforms, so I find this to be such an incredible and unique opportunity to continue supporting this important cause in a very creative and meaningful way while building deep connections, long-standing friendships, and community," said Jesus Casado, The Center's Community Casework Manager.

The funds that Cycle for the Cause raised this year will help to fund The Center's:

Free, rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing, available three days a week

Tailored education and prevention programs for youth, transgender and gender nonconforming individuals

Assistance accessing HIV prevention medications PrEP and PEP

Safer sex kits distributed to thousands of youth and adults each year

Referrals to health insurance and housing options, as well as LGBTQ+ affirming doctors who specialize in HIV/AIDS

Individual, couples, family, and group counseling

This year's Cycle for the Cause traveled through more than 60 towns and cities with overnight stops in Westborough, MA; Mashantucket, CT; and Trumbull, CT. Riders crossed the finish line at Pier 84 in New York City. Visit cycleforthecause.org to learn more.

About The Center

Established in 1983 as a result of the AIDS crisis, New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center has grown and evolved over the last four decades, creating and delivering services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives. We currently operate in-person and virtually, providing recovery and wellness programs, economic advancement initiatives, family and youth support, advocacy, arts and cultural events, and space for community organizing and connection. For more information, please visit gaycenter.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005794/en/