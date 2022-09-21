Submit Release
Top 50 Start-ups Advancing Decarbonization and Digitalization in the Global Homes & Buildings Industry

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 50 Start-ups Advancing Decarbonization and Digitalization in the Global Homes & Buildings Industry"

Intelligent building solutions using digital transformation technologies, including IoT, AI, and machine learning (ML), are advancing building operations and maintenance, moving from reactive to predictive maintenance.

Industry participants, including leading, emerging, and start-up companies, innovate to achieve building decarbonization and digitalization and improve occupant well-being.

Frost & Sullivan published an extensive report on the Top 50 companies accelerating digitalization in the global homes and buildings industry using a similar research methodology in 2021. This research exclusively focuses on start-up companies in the homes and buildings industry contributing toward decarbonization, climate change, health and wellness, and digitalization of buildings.

The analyst estimates the global venture capital, private equity, and corporate investments into smart building technology start-ups to be $13 billion for 2021, double the $6 billion investment in 2020. Using scientific methods, industry expert dialogues, and decision support matrices, we have identified the top 50 digital start-up best practitioners across the homes and buildings industry.

Author: Anirudh Bhaskaran
