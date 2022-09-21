Submit Release
Trend Opportunity Profiles: Health, Wellness, and Well-Being Series

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Health, Wellness, and Well-Being Series" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320142/?utm_source=GNW

To create each profile, the analyst examines the trend opportunity across key industries, including aerospace and defense; health, wellness and well-being; retail; information and communication technologies; supply chain and logistics; fast-moving consumer goods; security; energy and environment; business and financial services; mobility; industrial; and food and agriculture.

This series of Trend Opportunity Profiles examines advancements in health, wellness, and well-being featuring touchless trends in patient diagnostics, personalized nutrition supplements, gender-fluid personal care, farm-to-door, lab-grown superfoods, CGI fitness influencers, customized printed supplements, gamifying nutrition, genetic sequencing-based skincare, hyper-personalized diagnosis and screening, and intelligent nutrition assistants.

Keywords include telehealth/telemedicine, virtual care, digital therapeutics, mobile health (mHealth), nutrition, diagnostics, personalized health, preventive health, superfoods, immunity boosting, alternative medicine, dietary supplements, nootropics, gamifying, and genetics.

Author: Akshay Ramesh Menon
