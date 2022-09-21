Anytime Postage Introduces Self Serve Shipping Kiosk to the Coworking Industry

Anytime Postage has created a compact, self-serve shipping kiosk that automates shipping of postal mail, overnight carrier items, and packages weighing up to 33 lbs. (15kg). The kiosk handles everything to get an overnight letter or small package out the door, including payment processing and printing the shipping label.

Self-serve means autonomous, relieving Coworking Community Managers from handling shipping requests and focusing on what matters most - Cowork member needs. Anytime Postage is the ultimate amenity because it generates new revenue while increasing staff productivity and enhancing the member experience.

Anytime Postage self-serve shipping kiosk technology has been tested and proven at select IWG locations across major U.S. markets and Singapore.

The self-service kiosk is the brainchild of Anytime Mailbox CTO & Co-founder Marcel Buechi. "When the IWG team outlined their shipping challenges and asked us if we could come up with a solution; of course, we said yes!", explained Marcel Buechi.

"Outbound shipping can be a frustrating and labor-intensive proposition. Anytime Postage has developed an integrated and easy-to-use solution for our customers and flex-office center teams. We're looking forward to rolling this out across our network.", said Simon Randell, Global Product Director / IWG plc.

"We appreciate the trust and support of the IWG team; we are proud of the result and relationship we forged with IWG throughout the process of launching a kiosk solution that achieves their goals.", said Matt Going, Anytime Mailbox's CEO & Co-founder.

About IWG PLC

IWG is the world's largest provider of flexible workspace, helping more than 8 million people and their businesses to work more productively across the planet. The IWG network spans over 120 countries across 3,300 locations, with over 10,000 team members speaking 50 different languages. IWG pioneered flexible working over 30 years ago and continues to lead the market and redefine the entire workplace industry into the 2020s and beyond.

About Anytime Postage

Anytime Postage develops the software technology, manufactures and supports self-serve shipping kiosk solutions. Its turnkey shipping kiosk offers major carriers to ship domestically and internationally. The postal kiosks perfectly complement businesses looking to provide practical postal & shipping services at their locations while generating new revenue streams.

About Anytime Mailbox

Anytime Mailbox is a leading provider of virtual mailbox software technology. The company provides turnkey virtual mailbox solutions to over 1,700 mailbox business centers and coworking locations across the USA and internationally. The easy-to-use, app-based platform allows operator partners to provide their customers with access to their physical mail via a mobile device or a computer.

