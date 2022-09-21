MotherToBaby Bilingual Fact Sheets Now Included in the Prestigious National Library of Medicine

Non-Profit's Expertise Recognized as Leading Resource on Exposures during Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The non-profit Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS) through its public-facing service, MotherToBaby, are now contributors to the prestigious National Library of Medicine (NLM) where more than 250 of its bilingual (English/Spanish) evidence-based fact sheets can be found on medications, vaccines, diseases, herbal supplements, occupational exposures and more during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

MotherToBaby provides information on exposures before and during a pregnancy as well as breastfeeding traditionally through its no-cost helpline 866-626-6847, texting service 855-999-3525 and website http://www.MotherToBaby.org, where the public can live chat or e-mail an expert. "This is just one more way we can ensure pregnant people and healthcare providers can have access to reliable, up-to-date, research-based information so they can make better informed decisions during the child-bearing journey or in cases of adoption," said Christina Chambers, PhD, MPH, MotherToBaby Past President and UC San Diego professor of pediatrics. "Being a part of the NLM is a testament to the reliability of our resources. We are honored to be contributors."

For more than 200 years, "the National Library of Medicine has been a partner for biological discovery, clinical care decision-making and healthcare choices in everyday living," according to its website. The NLM includes health information tools and biomedical literature, such as PubMed. The MotherToBaby Fact Sheets through the NLM can be accessed through public and hospital libraries as well as in schools and clinics. It's also available at the following link: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK582980/

More about OTIS and MotherToBaby

The Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS) is a professional scientific society made up of individuals engaged in assessing and evaluating risks to pregnancy and breastfeeding from environmental exposures. Members include, but are not limited to, specialists in the fields of obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, genetics, dysmorphology, perinatal epidemiology, teratology, behavioral teratology, pharmacy, genetic counseling, nursing, midwifery, maternal and child health, public health, and includes experts that provide MotherToBaby services and researchers that conduct MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies. MotherToBaby is a suggested resource by many federal agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). MotherToBaby is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $6,000,000 with zero percentage financed with non-governmental sources. The contents of this release are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government. To learn more about MotherToBaby and OTIS, please visit http://www.MotherToBaby.org.

