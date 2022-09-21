Despite Amplified Use of SGLT2 Inhibitors for Glomerular Diseases, EU and US Nephrologists Express a Continued Strong Desire for New Treatment Options for FSGS Patients, Spherix Reports

Nephrologists are most anticipating sparsentan (Travere, co-marketed with Vifor in EU), with Vertex's pipeline product VX-147 following closely behind – according to new research from Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is one of the leading causes of nephrotic syndrome across the world and is considered the most common glomerular cause of end-stage renal disease (ESRD).1 Spherix has been tracking the evolution of the FSGS market since 2018 to keep a pulse on how nephrologists are treating patients and the perceived potential for products as they make their way through development.

Over the past few months, Spherix has released two reports revealing insights from both US-based and EU5-based nephrologists as a part of its Market Dynamix™: Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) research services. Insights were gathered from qualitative and quantitative research conducted with 100 nephrologists across the United States and more than 250 nephrologists from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. These services provide insights into perceptions of unmet needs, gaps in care, and evolving treatment paradigms.

Of note, Spherix experts found that while most FSGS patients are still confirmed via kidney biopsies, nephrologists are becoming increasingly likely to use genetic testing for diagnosis. As understanding of genetic causes of disease advances (including the role of APOL-1), nephrologists are optimistic for more targeted and effective therapies.

Other findings of the US- and EU5-based research reveal that nephrologists across both geographies strongly agree that reducing proteinuria is an important treatment goal for their FSGS patients, as they believe proteinuria is a key contributor to FSGS progression. However, key regional differences emerge when nephrologists consider which proteinuria levels may trigger use of steroids, with some physicians much more aggressive and others more conservative.

A major shift seen over the past year is the increasing use of SGLT2 inhibitors (including AstraZeneca's Farxiga/Forxiga, Boehringer Ingelheim/Lilly's Jardiance, and Janssen's Invokana) in glomerular disease patients. Nephrologists in the EU5 and the US are using these products more often in their FSGS and IgA nephropathy patients in particular, especially those with lingering proteinuria after initial ACE inhibitor and/or ARB treatment.

In fact, reported use of SGLT2 inhibitors in primary FSGS patients more than doubled year-over-year in both regions captured in these studies, with expectations for continued growth. A growing number of nephrologists also indicate they will start patients on an ACEi/ARB alongside an SGLT2 inhibitor as they embrace this new mechanism of action.

Despite the addition of SGLT2 inhibitors to the armamentarium, nephrologists across the EU5 and the US continue to rate FSGS patients overall as highly challenging to manage and believe there is an extremely high unmet need for new treatment options. To gauge pipeline product potential, Spherix assessed awareness, familiarity, desire to have approved, likelihood to prescribe, and estimated patient candidacy for the following assets:

Spherix has in-depth expertise across the glomerular disease market (including FSGS, IgA nephropathy, Alport syndrome, C3G, membranous nephropathy, and more). The company has been a leader in tracking many of these markets for years, covering physician perspectives, treatment patterns, and pipeline assessments. This coverage includes in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and "in-the-trenches" physicians. More research is also available through in-depth US-based chart audits as part of the RealWorld Dynamix™: FSGS (US) service. Additionally, Spherix will soon release its first IgA nephropathy study from the Japanese market.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years, highlighting market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

About RealWorld Dynamix™

RealWorld Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the "why" behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists' attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

