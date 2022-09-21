STEMscopes Suite Wins 2022 Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Best Tools for Back to School

The STEMscopes Suite from Accelerate Learning was chosen as a winner in the Primary (K-6) Education category of Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence program, The Best Tools for Back to School.

The annual Best Tools for Back to School contest recognizes outstanding education products that support effective teaching and learning as teachers and students head back to school. An Award of Excellence represents the highest approval rating based on evaluation by actual educators using education technology every day.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."

The STEMscopes Suite of STEM curriculum solutions is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any learning environment. It includes STEMscopes Science, STEMscopes NGSS 3D, STEMscopes Math, STEMscopes Coding, STEMscopes DIVE-in Engineering, and STEMscopes Streaming. The blended curriculum is available in a digital format, enhanced by print materials, and brought to life through exploratory hands-on kits.

In 2021, the inaugural year of the Best Tools for Back to School contest, STEMscopes Math and STEMscopes Science were also selected as Primary Education category winners.

"With a vast research backbone, continuous teacher input, and embedded professional development, STEMscopes sets itself apart as a solution truly made by teachers, for teachers," said Amanda McGee, senior vice president of curriculum for Accelerate Learning. "We are honored to be selected by educators to receive the Award of Excellence for Back to School two years in a row. It shows how much teachers value and rely on our solutions to support innovative, effective teaching and learning."

About STEMscopes

