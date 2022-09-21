Manchester Historic Association Honors Red Arrow Diner with Century Club Award

The owners of the Red Arrow Diner were presented with the Manchester Historic Association Century Club Award during the 30th annual Historic Preservation Awards on September 8 at Manchester Community College.

The Red Arrow Diner was established in 1922 at 61 Lowell Street in Manchester and continues to operate 24 hours a day. It was named a City Landmark in 2000.

"The Red Arrow Diner is an important business that has been part of the Manchester community for 100 years," said Jeffrey R. Barraclough, Executive Director, Manchester Historic Association. "We are very pleased to recognize this milestone and the role they have played in the history of our city through their Century Club Award."

Carol Lawrence purchased the Red Arrow Diner in 1987 and now shares ownership with George Lawrence, Vice President, and Amanda Wihby, Chief Operations Officer. They manage approximately 175 employees between the Red Arrow Diner locations in Manchester, Concord, Londonderry, and Nashua.

"While the Red Arrow Diner is known for its homecooked comfort food and baked goods, and for being a ‘must-stop' location for politicians every election cycle, I truly feel the Red Arrow Diner is most special because of its people," said Carol Lawrence, Co-Owner and President, Red Arrow Diner, upon accepting the award. "The Red Arrow Diner continues to shape its legacy due to our amazing and valued employees and customers who support us every day."

For more information about the Red Arrow Diner and its 100 years in business, visit https://www.redarrowdiner.com/100.

ABOUT THE RED ARROW DINER

A privately held company based in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Red Arrow Diner operates restaurants in Concord, Manchester, Londonderry and Nashua, which serve more than 500,000 breakfasts annually. The Manchester Red Arrow Diner location is a 24-hour diner. In addition to being named Business of the Year in 2019 by Business NH Magazine, the Red Arrow Diner has been featured on various nationally broadcasted television and radio shows, including the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, NBC's JEOPARDY!, and SiriusXM political channels Patriot (125) and Progress (127), as well as national publications, such as USA Today and the Food Network Magazine. Additionally, the Red Arrow is an active community supporter with countless volunteer hours, pro bono promotions, and financial donations. For information about the Red Arrow Diner, visit https://www.redarrowdiner.com/.

