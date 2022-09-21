Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,258 in the last 365 days.

Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320135/?utm_source=GNW

Antimicrobial technology materials include antimicrobial polymers; composites, metal-based antimicrobial agents; nanomaterials; natural-based antimicrobial agents; antimicrobial peptides (AMPs); and other materials, such as phenolics, amidines, and biguanides.

Due to their stable structure, metal ions and metal-oxide ions have found use in medical and food packaging applications.

The use of ultra-thin two-dimensional materials like black phosphorus and graphene on antimicrobial surfaces has been a focus of technology development initiatives following the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition to antimicrobial surfaces, implants, medical devices, food packaging, building and construction materials, and textiles have all experienced a spike in interest for antimicrobial coatings.

The need for active packaging that exhibits high antimicrobial features for food and personal care applications following COVID-19 has prompted industry stakeholders and researchers to continue pursuing their work with natural antimicrobials such as chitin-chitosan and peptides to develop biodegradable, safe, yet high-performance antimicrobial films.

The research will answer the following questions:What factors will drive antimicrobial technology adoption post COVID-19?What challenges and impediments restrain antimicrobial technology adoption?What initiatives are industry participants undertaking to accelerate adoption across industries?What previous challenges does antimicrobial technology adoption across applications address?What growth potential exists for commercializing antimicrobial technologies across industries?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320135/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________


Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

You just read:

Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.