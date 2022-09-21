Insights on the Medical Diagnostics ASEAN Market to 2026 - Surging Prevalence of Western-Type Diseases in South East Asian Countries is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand & Vietnam): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ASEAN medical diagnostics market is anticipated to reach US$14.53 billion in 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 12.60%, over the period 2022-2026.

The factors such as increasing geriatric population, escalating stress levels, hike in healthcare expenditure and expanding urbanization and surging prevalence of western type diseases in South East Asian countries would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by dearth of skilled workforce, high out-of-pocket expenditure across target countries and rising cost of healthcare. A few notable trends include upsurge in medical tourism, emergence of point-of-care (POC) and rapid testing, growing awareness of personalized medicine & new specialized tests and escalating shift towards preventive healthcare.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic union of 10 member states in Southeast Asia, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and sociocultural integration between its members and countries in the Asia-Pacific. On the basis of solution, the ASEAN medical diagnostics market has been segmented into services and products. Services segment dominated the market, owing to the continuous increase in the number of diagnosis tests around world.

The fastest growing country market was Singapore due to progressively aging population, complementary government policies, increased the susceptibility of the population to various chronic and infectious diseases, increasing patient awareness about personalized medicine and shifting preference towards point-of-care (POC) testing.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ASEAN medical diagnostics market segmented on the basis of type and region.

The major country markets (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand & Vietnam) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (IHH Healthcare Berhad, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BDMS), Raffles Medical Group Ltd., PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk, PT Diagnos Laboratorium Utama Tbk and Pathology Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Demand Surge for Medical Diagnostics

2.2 Impact on Global Diagnostics Market

3. ASEAN Market Analysis

3.1 ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market by Value

3.2 ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market by Solution

3.3.1 ASEAN Diagnostics Services Market by Value

3.3.2 ASEAN Diagnostics Services Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 ASEAN Diagnostics Products Market by Value

3.3.4 ASEAN Diagnostics Products Market Forecast by Value

3.4 ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Market by Country

4. Country Market Analysis

4.1 Singapore

4.1.1 Singapore Medical Diagnostics Market by Value

4.1.2 Singapore Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Malaysia

4.2.1 Malaysia Medical Diagnostics Market by Value

4.2.2 Malaysia Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.2.3 Malaysia Medical Testing-Accredited Laboratories by Type

4.2.4 Malaysia Medical Diagnostic Laboratories by State

4.3 Indonesia

4.3.1 Indonesia Medical Diagnostics Market by Value

4.3.2 Indonesia Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 Indonesia Medical Diagnostic Laboratories by Region

4.4 Thailand

4.4.1 Thailand Medical Diagnostics Market by Value

4.4.2 Thailand Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.4.3 Thailand Medical Diagnostic Laboratories by Type

4.5 Vietnam

4.5.1 Vietnam Medical Diagnostics Market by Value

4.5.2 Vietnam Medical Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

4.5.3 Vietnam Medical Diagnostic Laboratories by Region

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Escalating Stress Levels

5.1.3 Hike in Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Growing Healthcare Burden

5.1.6 Surging Prevalence of Western-Type Diseases in South East Asian Countries

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Upsurge in Medical Tourism

5.2.2 Emergence of POC and Rapid Testing

5.2.3 Growing Awareness of Personalized Medicine & New Specialized Tests

5.2.4 Escalating Shift towards Preventive Healthcare

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

5.3.2 High Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Expenditure across Target Countries

5.3.3 Rising Cost of Healthcare

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 ASEAN Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6.1.4 Major ASEAN Medical Diagnostics Players

6.2 Singapore Market

6.2.1 Key Medical Diagnostics Players in Singapore

6.3 Malaysia Market

6.3.1 Malaysia Medical Diagnostics Market Share by Key Players

6.4 Indonesia Market

6.4.1 Indonesia Independent Diagnostics Lab Market by Key Players

6.5 Thailand Market

6.5.1 Thailand Medical Diagnostics Market Share by Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 IHH Healthcare Berhad

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BDMS)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Raffles Medical Group Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 PT Diagnos Laboratorium Utama Tbk

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Pathology Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tddmd5

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900