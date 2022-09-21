Pawtrack and FLYNN produce the latest Cat tracking marvel – An insight from Product Designers FLYNN Product Design

Bristol, UK - Consultancy FLYNN product design have smashed it out of the park yet again. Having developed the latest product iteration for GPS cat tracking company Pawtrack, one of the GPS tracking market leaders.

The collaboration on animal tracking collars spans 8 years now and fascinatingly and perhaps predictably the sector has changed a lot over this time. Offerings like the latest release from Pawtrack have helped consumers feel comfortable applying what is quite sensationally high tech devices around the neck of their much loved pets.

“The animal tracking market is booming and FLYNN have helped us yet again develop a brilliant little collar, we launched this new collar this year.” Jeremy P. Director PawtrackThe challenges to creating a great tracking collar are multiple.

The device needs to be light weight only weighing in the range of 30grams all told.

Must be safe for the pet so we incorporate a weight rated quick release.

Compact so the cat can feed and move freely.

Long lasting power supplied by quickly swapable standard C sized batteries.

Super accurate tracking. ( not easy when cats love to sleep under cars )

Unique flexible GPS – 4G antenna

Tracking is a very complex thing in fact and accuracy with such a small unit is always challenging. The latest device is unique in that it incorporates an embedded flexible antenna which weight next to nothing and is fully flexible. The big gain is this antenna looks at sky which boosts the accuracy over the competition.

Chris Flynn, Founder and MD, https://flynn-product-design.com/.

“The tracking market has exploded and we are pleased to play a part in helping consumers adopt the technology, making it more accessible and less “alien” to place a high tech device around your pets neck. FLYNN offer product design consultancy, working with teams of electronics engineers and RF antenna designers managing the industrial design and product development from concept to supply chain. Consultancy approach at FLYNN is always strategic, how can we make our clients stronger and more competitive.”

