This Friday - Lotto Max will be offering a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 31 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yesterday's Lotto Max draw saw 2 Maxmillions prizes (worth $1 million each) awarded to a holders of a selections sold in Québec. In the Friday, September 23 draw, the prize pool will amount to $101 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 31 Maxmillions.

Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec

  • Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.196 billion since its launch in 2009.
  • In total, there have been 39 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7 2022 draws.
  • One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.
  • In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 188 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 129 shares of Maxmillions prizes.

Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and September 19, 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 77 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided 13 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

You just read:

