Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces ASX Listing - Admission to Official List

Dual Listing on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited ALLALLIF( "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to confirm that the Company has today been admitted to the Official List of the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

The Company's shares will commence trading on ASX under the ticker 'A11' at 12:00PM AEST on Monday, 26 September 2022.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the AIM market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'ALL'.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited
Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

atlantic@yellowjerseypr.co

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

SI Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500
Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038

Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Project is funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$103m and set to produce a premium lithium product.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/716821/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-ASX-Listing--Admission-to-Official-List

