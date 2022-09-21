Spago Nanomedical gets SpagoPix abstract accepted at breast cancer conference

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical SPAGO(FRA:7UX.F) Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) today announced that an abstract, concluding the initial results from the First-In-Human Phase I clinical trial SPAGOPIX-01, has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS) on December 6-10, 2022.

The abstract, titled Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of the novel intravenous manganese-based contrast agent SN132D in patients with breast cancer: initial results of a Phase I, First-In-Human clinical trial SPAGOPIX-01, will be presented at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium by the coordinating investigator Dr. Fredrik Wärnberg, professor and breast surgery specialist at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

The initial results from the open-label, non-randomized and non-placebo-controlled Phase I study SPAGOPIX-01, evaluating the drug candidate SN132D, demonstrate an acceptable safety profile and PoC for SN132D in breast cancer patients. Physiological targeting with functional nanoparticles appears to be suitable for tumor MRI imaging and the data generated to date are in agreement with preclinical data in rodent tumor models. The data is based on 12 female breast cancer patients enrolled in the study between September 2019 and December 2021.

"This is an important recognition of our contrast agent SN132D and further strengthen our confidence in its potential to improve the precision of cancer diagnostics. These first data also support the continuation of the SPAGOPIX-01 clinical trial and we expanded it to also explore SN132D in a cohort of pancreatic cancer patients with liver involvement," said Mats Hansen, CEO at Spago Nanomedical.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market SPAGO. For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical gets SpagoPix abstract accepted at breast cancer conference

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

View source version on accesswire.com: