Richter Welcomes Landa Stricklin as New Director of Clinical Consulting

Landa is responsible for leading Richter's clinical consulting team as they provide clinical, operational and eHR solutions to long-term post-acute health care providers.

TWINSBURG, Ohio (PRWEB) September 21, 2022

Richter is pleased to announce Landa Stricklin as the new director of clinical consulting. In this role, Landa is responsible for leading Richter's clinical consulting team as they provide clinical, operational and eHR solutions to long-term post-acute health care providers. By keeping apprised of federal regulations and changes across the LTPAC industry, she prepares clients to proactively meet new expectations through Richter's custom-designed services.

Landa received her Master of Science Degree in Nursing from Kennesaw State University in 2010, and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from West Georgia State University in 2004. She also became a licensed nursing home administrator in 2007, and is a certified MDS assessment coordinator. She is an active member of the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA), and is currently pursuing their compliance certification program.

Landa's previous roles have included positions primarily in the skilled nursing sector, as vice president and director of clinical reimbursement, compliance director, and nursing home administrator.

"We are excited to tap into the knowledge that Landa has gained throughout her 30+-year career in the industry," stated President and CEO Jennifer Richter. "Her passion for helping others is evident – whether client-facing or internally – and we are confident her leadership and expertise will play a vital role in enhancing outcomes for our clients."

Click here to view Landa's full biography.

About Richter

Led by a CPA and staffed with a team of over 70 professionals, Richter serves the entire LTPAC spectrum—from small and midsize organizations through large, multi-facility, multistate groups. Whatever your challenges may be, our trusted and experienced professionals listen, analyze, strategize, quantify, then devise and deploy customized solutions to ENHANCE OUTCOMES in every facet of your organization.

For more information on Richter, call us at (866) 806-0799 or visit http://www.richterhc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18907213.htm