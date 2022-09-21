Pyramid Analytics Expands European Systems Integration Channel With Amplifi Partnership

Amplifi Europe will Incorporate the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform in UK, Ireland and Northern Europe Practices

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, and Amplifi, a specialist consultancy providing Advisory, Delivery and Support services for data management, data governance and data quality, today announced a partnership from Big Data LDN, the UK's largest data and analytics conference.

Expanding channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) is a strategic priority. Pyramid has expanded its Alliances team and partner recruitment capabilities, invested in partner training and development, and launched joint go to market programs.

Key Points:

Amplifi provides a portfolio of services across the data management spectrum: Strategy & Advisory; Implementation & Integration; and Managed Services & Support.

Partnership enables Amplifi to broaden its service portfolio to include top-rated augmented and prescriptive analytics with the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform.

Pyramid continues to build a roster of SI and VAR partners to extend market reach and scale.

Pyramid is a CRN Channel Awards 2022 finalist in the Emerging Vendor of the Year category which recognises new and emerging organisations which have successfully supported the growth of their channel partners in the UK.

To learn more about becoming a Pyramid partner in the UK & Ireland, contact bill.clayton@pyramidanalytics.com.

Pyramid Analytics Demonstrates its Commitment to and Value for Channel Partners

Channel partners are critical for Pyramid's ability to continue to grow in a scalable manner, in turn offering them access to pioneering innovative technology that can transform their business. Pyramid understands that for outstanding growth to be achieved for the company and for its channel partners, its partners should be thoroughly supported with training to develop in-depth knowledge and insights. Pyramid's partner portal is vital in delivering learning, development and growth value for Pyramid and its partners.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Quotes

Bill Clayton, Vice President of Global Partner Sales, Pyramid Analytics: "Amplifi has a proven record of building solid data foundations for customers in a variety of industries. This partnership brings additional vertical expertise and services to Pyramid customers across the UKI and Europe. Importantly, analytics is the catalyst that turns data into intelligent decisions. The combination of the data infrastructure architected, deployed, and managed by Amplifi and the decision intelligence capabilities of the Pyramid Platform are highly complementary and will deliver added value to joint customers."

Mike Evans, Chief Innovation Officer at Amplifi: "Our partnership with Pyramid Analytics is a strategic step for Amplifi as we advance our capabilities and services along the Data Value Chain. Until now, our focus has been on the foundational management of data – from data strategy through to implementation of MDM, PIM and data governance frameworks. Being able to offer the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform to operate on top of that foundation means we're able to provide increased value to our customers when they're making business decisions with their data."

About Amplifi

Amplifi is the go-to consultancy for Enterprise organizations that want their success to be driven by data. We establish and deliver data strategies that enable global brands to manage, govern and analyse their most important data so they can innovate, grow and succeed.

Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices in North America, the UK and Northern Europe.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more informed decisions. It provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

