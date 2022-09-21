transcosmos inc. joins Human Capital Management Consortium

With the aim of maximizing the value of its people, further drives human capital management approach

TOKYO (PRWEB) September 21, 2022

transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has joined the Human Capital Management Consortium, established by Kunio Ito, Director of Hitotsubashi University CFO Education and Research Center, and six other founding members. The consortium serves as a platform for sharing progressive case studies on human capital management practices, holding discussions toward business collaborations, and exploring ways to make effective information disclosures. The Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) participate in the consortium as observers.

As noted in the "Ito Report 2.0 for Human Capital Management" published by METI in May 2022, the human capital management approach has gained increasing attention in recent years. This approach enables businesses to enhance their corporate value over medium-to long-term by connecting people strategy and management strategy.

transcosmos upholds "people & technology" as its origin of business, which means to deliver highly valuable services by uniting people with technology through "scheme." To stay true with this goal, maximizing the value of its people is the highest priority for transcosmos, and thus, it is a must for the company to further drive the human capital management approach.

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by Representative Director, Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute and assess its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out a basic sustainability policy. In the policy, transcosmos states that "Staying true to our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company, transcosmos is committed to co-create a well-being society together with our clients." Under the policy, transcosmos carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

Now, In line with the policy, transcosmos will further adopt and carry out the human capital management approach and enhance the value of its people. Through this approach, transcosmos will contribute to clients in enhancing their business sustainability, and ultimately increase the well-being of society as a whole. By joining the Human Capital Management Consortium, transcosmos believes that the company can further elevate the value of its people. In partnership with stakeholders, transcosmos will further contribute to achieving a sustainable society through its business activities, while doubling down efforts to grow itself and ultimately become the well-being partner for clients.

Human Capital Management Consortium to Be Established, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry: https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2022/0725_004.html



transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/transcosmos_inc_joins_human_capital_management_consortium/prweb18911209.htm