Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Launches Multiple New Policies in Spain

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the introduction of new Property Damage, General Liability, D&O, Professional Indemnity and Marine Cargo Insurance policies in Spain.

"Launching our proprietary policy wordings in Spain is indicative of our commitment to leading domestic and international insurance programs for customers," said Eduardo Guinea, Head of Customer and Broker Engagement for Spain, BHSI. "Each of these new policies reflect BHSI's simple, clearly understood wordings and deliver the certainty of comprehensive, flexible coverage to customers."

BHSI underwrites on a net capacity basis, without accessing the reinsurance markets, which vests the company with flexibility in designing coverage and facilitates responsive, local decision-making. Foundational to all BHSI products is its CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy, which underscores the company's willingness to offer coverage and respond with excellent service when customers face claims.

"The introduction of these new policies is an important step in our steady expansion in Spain. We look forward to continuing to grow, hiring talented professionals, launching new products, entering new segments, and expanding our geographical presence," said Constanza Gallegos, Country Manager for Spain, BHSI.

The new policies are available immediately in Spain. For more information, contact Constanza.gallegos@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005656/en/