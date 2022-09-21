Power Over Ethernet Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR of 16.20% To Reach Valuation Of USD 3.2 Billion By 2030- Report By Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Power over Ethernet Market, By Types, Power to Port, Application, End User- Forecast 2030", the market is anticipated to flourish at a robust CAGR of approximately 16.20% to surpass USD 3.2 Billion during the assessment timeframe.

Power over Ethernet Market Overview:

The global power over ethernet market is growing rapidly, mainly due to the rise in end-use industries. Over the past few years, aerospace & defense, energy & power, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverages, chemical, automotive, and other industries have witnessed rapid growth. These industries are estimated to continue to boost the power over ethernet market share throughout the review period.

Report Scope:

The next generation of PoE technology is far more powerful and capable of powering more energy-intensive products, such as network routers, VoIP phones, IPTV decoders, industrial control systems, and LED lighting fixtures. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global power over ethernet market is projected to reach an approx valuation of USD 3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a 16.20% CAGR over the review period (2022-2030).

The proliferation of power over automation and data center & enterprise networking are major factors influencing the power over ethernet market growth. Simultaneously, emerging economic and technical trends present major opportunities to PoE providers. Industry players are fostering investments to work on countermeasures, which would further positively impact the market growth.

Ethernet is a standard communication protocol for networking systems that makes communication between devices possible. It enables connection between multiple computers, devices, machines, etc., over a single network. Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a technology that implements LANs to allow electrical current to power each device carried by ethernet data cables instead of standard electrical wiring.

This technology also ensures the timely data transfer that is needed to perform a specific operation. Power over ethernet has recently become a popular term in the manufacturing world. PoE today has become the most popular and widely used in smart home applications and business premises. Ethernet cabling used in PoE is much cheaper and can transport power as well as data. This makes less wiring necessary, and electrical wiring can remain intact.

Industry Trends

The power over ethernet market outlook appears promising. This technology demonstrates tremendous opportunities in aerospace & defense, energy & power, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverages, chemical, automotive, and other industries. Power over ethernet also enables seamless data across the manufacturing plant via a secure network connection.

This aids in improving the productivity in the supply chain and production process of the industry, minimizing the downtime of power over processes. Therefore, many industries are migrating toward the latest technology for process automation. The growing uptake of the power over the IoT and Internet of Things (IIoT) in manufacturing and process industries escalates the power over ethernet market value.

Furthermore, government initiatives promoting ethernet use in process and manufacturing industries and the adoption of the latest technologies increase market revenues. Conversely, the requirement of substantial capital investments to install power over ethernet solutions is a major factor hampering the market growth.

Segments

The power over ethernet market is segmented into types, power to ports, applications, end-users, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented into power sourcing equipment controllers & ICs, powered device controllers & ICs, and others. The power to port segment is sub-segmented into up to 15.4W, up to 30W, up to 60W, and up to 100W.

The application segment is sub-segmented into security & access control, connectivity, LED lighting & control, infotainment, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The region segment is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global power over ethernet market due to the presence of many key technology providers, such as Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Linear Technology Corp., and others. Also, the early adopters of the latest technology and communication network protocols, alongside the need for high data transfer speeds in data centers in this region, drive the market demand. The US and Canada account for sizable shares in the regional market due to the rapid industrialization and spurring rise across industries.

The Asia Pacific region is another rapidly growing market for power over ethernet market. The rising demand for POE devices attached to networks with high-level security and the same security protection for network assets boosts the region's market shares. Moreover, the early adoption of PoE technology and the high penetration of IoT devices are major market trends.

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the power over ethernet market appears fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. Players incorporate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product & technology launches to gain a substantially larger competitive share. PoE companies accentuate product development. Also, they make substantial investments to drive R&D activities and expand their global footprints.

For instance, on July 19, 2022, the Ethernet Alliance, a global group dedicated to the continued success & Ethernet advancement, along with UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, announced the availability of Ethernet Alliance's PoE Certification Gen 2 testing in Taiwan. Manufacturers of PoE devices can pursue Gen 1 & Gen 2 certification via third-party testing labs in Asia and North America and at their facilities with Ethernet Alliance-approved equipment.

Key players active in the PoE market are Axis Communications AB (Sweden), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (US), Broadcom Ltd. (US), Linear Technology Corp. (US), Microsemi Corp. (US), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (US), ON Semiconductor (US), and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (US), among others.

