Jacky’s Business Solutions returns to Gitex to showcase new partnerships in AI and robotics

Jackys returns to Gitex Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky’s Business Solutions

Jacky’s will be exploring partnerships with the developer community for new applications for its robots during its participation at Global DevSlam during Gitex

We are looking forward to working with software developers to explore new applications for the robots that we have in our portfolio. With Plural, we can explore new areas like the metaverse.” — Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky’s Business Solutions