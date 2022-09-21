Electronic Textiles Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Textiles market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Electronic textiles market during 2022-2028.

Electronic textiles market analyse sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players.

Electronic textiles (e-textiles) are textiles that are, or are part of, electronic components that create systems capable of sensing, heating, lighting or transmitting data. Ultimately, e-textiles will have an important role to play in the fields of medicine, safety and protection. Currently, the industry is still emerging, and companies interested in this area will improve their chance of success if they are aware of the challenges they face from technical, business, regulatory and marketing perspectives.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global E-textile market size is estimated to be worth USD 2981 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8508.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Electronic textiles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Segment by Type:

Passive Electronic Textiles

Active Electronic Textiles

Ultra-Electronic Textiles

Segment by Application:

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear AG

Detailed TOC of Global E-textile Market Research Report 2022

1 E-textile Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production by Region

4 Global E-textile Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Type

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 E-textile Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

