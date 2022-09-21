Submit Release
Neobanking Market Worth USD 2156281.41 million by 2027 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Neobanking Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Neobanking market during 2022-2028.

Neobanking is referred to as an innovative banking technology which is comprised of web-based banks, which provide a complete range of banking solutions without having any physical offices or branch. Neobanks are sometimes also referred to online banks or direct banks. Neobanks are advance and sophisticated from traditional banks and offer a wide range of services such as accounts and transactions, credits, asset management, investments, deposits, and various others.

The global Neobanking market size was valued at USD 212646.09 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 47.12% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2156281.41 million by 2027.

Global Neobanking Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Neobanking market Types: -

  • STK
  • BREW
  • WAP

Neobanking market Applications: -

  • Personal Application
  • Enterprise Application
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Deutsche
  • Citigroup
  • HSBC Holdings
  • Guta
  • Toscana
  • SKB

Key Benefits of Neobanking Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Neobanking Market

Detailed TOC of Global Neobanking Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Neobanking Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Neobanking Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Neobanking Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Neobanking Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Neobanking Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Neobanking Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Neobanking Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

You just read:

Distribution channels: Science

