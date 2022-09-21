Submit Release
UNGA: Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks with Belgian Peer

MOROCCO, September 21 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held talks, on Tuesday in New York, with his Belgian counterpart, Hadja Lahbib.

This meeting took place in the presence of Morocco's Ambassador, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Omar Hilale, and the Ambassador Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Yazourh.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Bourita accompanied Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, who chairs the Moroccan delegation to the UN General Assembly, on the instructions of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP 20 September 2022

