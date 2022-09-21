77th UN General Assembly: General Debate Kicks Off with Participation of Morocco

MOROCCO, September 21 - The works of the high-level segment of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly opened, Tuesday in New York, with the participation of heads of state, government and delegations of the 193 UN member states, including Morocco.

During this week-long event, a global forum for decisive meetings, and an opportunity for bilateral and multilateral meetings, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch leads the Moroccan delegation on the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI.

Mr. Akhannouch is accompanied at this session by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

Held under the theme, "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges," the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (Sept.13-27) provides for a series of meetings to discuss several timely issues such as food and energy crises, the climate emergency and efforts to give new impetus to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

On this occasion, heads of state and heads of government, international organizations and representatives of civil society will share their respective visions and define responses to the world's most pressing challenges.

Speaking at the opening of the General Debate, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a "coalition of the willing" to solve major global challenges.

"The coalition of the world must urgently overcome divisions and act together," he said, noting that the fundamental mission of the United Nations is to achieve and sustain peace.

"We must keep working for peace in line with the United Nations Charter and international law," he said, voicing the UN's commitment to making the most of every diplomatic tool for the pacific settlement of disputes."

MAP 20 September 2022