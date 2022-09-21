Moroccan-US Disaster Management Exercise 'Morocco Mantlet 2022' Held in Kenitra

MOROCCO, September 21 - On the High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) organize, from September 12 to 23 at the Rescue and Salvage Unit of the Military Engineering and the 3rd Air Base of the Royal Air Forces in Kenitra, the Moroccan-US disaster management exercise "Morocco Mantlet 2022".

The program of this activity includes seminars and training for the benefit of executives and intervention modules as well as field trainings. Also, visits of American and Moroccan military authorities are planned to the various sites and training workshops, said a statement by FAR General Staff.

On the sidelines of this exercise, the Lieutenant General, Inspector General of FAR and Commander of the South Zone, received on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the headquarters of FAR General Staff, Major General Michael Turley, Commander of the National Guard of the State of Utah, on an official visit to the Kingdom from September 19 to 22, 2022, leading a military delegation.

On this occasion, the two officials reviewed the various aspects of cooperation, while stressing the importance of the commitment of the National Guard of the State of Utah and FAR to further strengthen their partnership and ties that exist between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States of America, said the same source.

"Morocco Mantlet" is a combined disaster management exercise that annually brings together specialized FAR disaster management teams and Utah State National Guard teams as well as the U.S. Risk Management Agency. One of its goals is to develop technical and procedural interoperability between the specific modules of the responders.

MAP 20 September 2022