rising investment by the enterprises for data storage centers and rising demand for simplified access to organizational data drive the market's growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Physical Security Market to Reach USD 192.9 Billion by 2030 - In-depth analysis of the current trends ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global physical security market size garnered $78 billion in 2016, and is expected to generate $153 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in terrorism activities, surge in awareness regarding personal security, and technological advancements drive the growth of the global physical security market. However, concerns regarding privacy and lack of physical & logical security integration hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high demand in smart cities creates new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global physical security market based on type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on industry vertical, the education, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing & industrial segment collectively garnered the highest revenue share in 2016, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the residential sector is estimated to witness the highest growth rate by 2023.

Based on type, the services segment contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2016, and will maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. However, the system segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Based on region, North America is the largest supplier of physical security solutions across the world, and the U.S. leads the global market as compared to other countries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a considerable growth throughout the forecast period. China leads the market in Asia-Pacific.

Top players of the global physical security market analyzed in the report include Anixter International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Tyco International PLC., Stanley Security, ADT Corporation, Genetec Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., and Senstar Corporation.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Physical Security Market:

• The Covid-19 pandemic provided new growth opportunities as security measures have been implemented across various verticals to ensure business continuity during the post-lockdown period. The thermal cameras have been installed to detect the temperature of visitors and employees in commercial, industrial, and banking spaces.

• In residential spaces, building operators have been installing “Building Wellness” systems and various products to meet the new standards of safety for its residents.

• The demand for ACaaS and VSaaS services has grown significantly as customers want more value from their investments in the times of economic turbulence and investing less upfront capital expenditure.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

