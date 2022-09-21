Global Abrasives Market size is forecast to reach US$54.2 billion and is growing at CAGR of 5.2% - IndustryARC
Global Abrasives Market size is forecast to reach US$54.2 billion by 2026, and is growing at CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Abrasives Market size is forecast to reach US$54.2 billion by 2026, and is growing at CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Abrasive is a material, usually a mineral, that is used to rub work parts to finish or shape them, causing wear and tear. It’s comparable to polishing, which entails roughening to achieve a reflecting and smooth surface, such as in matte or satin finishes. Silicon carbide is a hard ceramic material that is only surpassed by diamond, cubic boron nitride, and boron carbide in terms of hardness. These abrasive granules are hard and brittle, and they disintegrate under pressure. When it’s important to avoid contamination and corrosion of items, aluminium oxide has long been a favored abrasive choice for sandblasting and surface preparation. Bonded abrasives are a mixture of abrasive grains, fillers, and bonding materials. They are used to remove surface materials such as metal, ceramics, glass, plastics and others. Due to the use of abrasives in industrial processing including cutting, drilling, grinding, honing, sharpening, buffing, lapping, polishing, sanding and polishing, the global abrasives market is forecasted to grow.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Global Abrasives market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia Pacific dominates the Global Abrasives Market, owing to the increasing uses of abrasives in the construction sector and urbanization in the region.
2. In the construction industry, a new expenditure and finance pattern has been detected. Construction activity will transit away from nonresidential structures and toward infrastructure, followed by residential developments in the long run. In Asia, funding structures are changing as well, with a rise in the use of private capital, including public-private partnerships.
3. Abrasives are used to cut reinforced concrete, tiles, stone, and granite, among other things. As a result, they’re found in masonry, floor, tile, and handheld saws, as well as core drilling equipment, floor grinders, and power trowels.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Synthetic segment held the largest share of 75% in the Global Abrasives Market in 2020. Silicon carbide is a non-ferrous metal that is commonly utilised. The most widely used abrasive is aluminium oxide, often known as alumina, which is commonly used for ferrous alloys, high-tensile materials, and wood
2. Grinding segment held the largest share of 30% in the Global Abrasives Market in 2020. Grinding, also known as abrasive machining, is the action of irregularly shaped abrasive particles on a work piece to remove metal in the form of microscopic chips. A grinding wheel is an abrasive machining tool that can be used for a variety of grinding and abrasive machining processes.
3. Bonded Abrasive segment held the largest share of 43% in the Global Abrasives Market in 2020. In Bonded abrasives, the grains are bonded together to produce a solid form that resembles a wheel. In order to reinforce the grinding surface while cutting, bonded abrasives require a binding agent or resin.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Global Abrasives industry are:
1. Robert Bosch GmbH
2. 3M Company
3. Cosentino S.A
4. Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc
5. Henkel AG & Co
