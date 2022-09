Corrugated Boxes Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Booming personal care and cosmetics market will drive the Corrugated Boxes Market’s growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Corrugated Boxes Market size is forecast to reach US$248.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Corrugated boxes are used in a wide range of end-use industries as it offers better sustainability and provide excellent protection. The food and beverage industry is one of the largest consumers of corrugated boxes which uses these boxes for the packaging and transportation of various food items. The food and beverage sector expansion globally with increasing investments and production will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key Takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Corrugated Boxes Market highlights the following areas -1. Recycled corrugate material is leading the corrugated boxes market. This material consumes comparatively less energy for manufacturing and helps in achieving higher sustainability making it a suitable choice among manufacturers.2. The personal care and cosmetics industry will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, as per the report by Cosmetics Europe, in 2020, the personal care and cosmetics market in Europe stood at US$ 88.91 billion at retail price, making it the world’s largest market.3. The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest demand for corrugated boxes owing to the region’s expanding food and beverage sector. For instance, according to the report by International Trade Association, the food and beverage industry in China accounted for $595 billion in 2019, a 7.8% increase compared to the previous year. This growth rate will increase the requirement of corrugated boxes in the region.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. The slotted boxes segment dominated the corrugated boxes market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. This type of corrugated box provides better resistance to rough handling and offers extra product cushioning and stacking strength. Slotted boxes are sub-divided into regular slotted container (RSC), half slotted container (HSC), over a slotted container (OSC), full overlap slotted container (FOL), and central special slotted container (CSSC). Owing to the diverse properties offered by slotted boxes, manufacturers and research organizations are engaging in the higher implementation of this type of corrugated boxes.2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the corrugated boxes market in 2021 with a market share of up to 34%. The high demand for corrugated boxes is attributed to the region’s expanding food and beverage industry. For instance, in March 2021, The World Bank has approved a loan amount of US$ 400 million to China for the China Food Safety Improvement Project.3. The recycled corrugates segment is growing with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This type of material is more environmentally friendly and requires less energy for manufacturing compared to virgin corrugates. The growing awareness among consumers about eco-friendly packaging is propelling the demand for the recycled corrugates in the market.4. Flexography printing dominated the corrugated boxes market in 2021. This type of printing technology offers less printing cost per unit and lower tool cost compared to its counterparts.5. The food and beverage industry dominated the corrugated boxes market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period. Corrugated boxes such as folder boxes, rigid boxes, and slotted boxes are broadly used in this industry for the packaging of various food items such as fruits & vegetables, confectionery products, liquid bottles, and many more.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Corrugated Boxes industry are -1. DS Smith2. Mondi Group3. WestRock4. Smurfit Kappa Group5. International Paper CompanyClick on the following link to buy the Corrugated Boxes Market report:Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Similar Reports:A. Fresh Food Packaging MarketB. Protective Packaging MarketContact Us:Mr. Venkat ReddyIndustryARCEmail: sales@industryarc.comUSA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596IND: (+91) 40-485-49062