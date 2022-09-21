U.S. Chamber Hosts Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. Business Leaders for a Dialogue on Public-Private Partnerships

New York, New York – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its U.S. Colombia Business Council (USCBC) met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Colombian Ambassador to the United States Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, and U.S. business leaders on the margins of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

“The meeting served as an important and initial opportunity to have a frank exchange discussion with President Petro,” said Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs at the U.S. Chamber. “We reinforced the U.S. private sector’s strong commitment to Colombia, and along with the business community, we look forward to partnering with the Colombian government in enhancing food security, closing the digital divide, expanding access to healthcare and education, and supporting reliable clean energy.”

During the meeting, the U.S. Chamber highlighted the opportunity to maximize the benefits of the U.S.-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement (CTPA) by reducing barriers to trade and promoting trade facilitation, regulatory coherence, and effective IP protection. By fully implementing the CTPA, adopting international standards and best practices and furthering a market-oriented system centered on the rule of law, Colombia can continue to create the conditions that enable job creation and reduce poverty.

“The U.S.-Colombia Business Council’s commitment to strengthen trade and investment between our countries is unwavering,” said Mauricio Ramos, CEO of telecommunications giant Millicom-Tigo and Chair of the USCBC. “We look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with the Colombian government to increase Colombia’s competitiveness, generate opportunities for all Colombians, increase the participation of small and medium enterprises in the global economy, and reinforce a transparent, predictable and stable environment for business.”

This year represents a milestone in the U.S.-Colombia bilateral relationship, marking 200 years of diplomatic ties and the 10-year anniversary of the implementation of the CTPA. Since the implementation of the CTPA, over 3,500 Colombian companies now export to the United States, representing a 15% increase, and Colombia’s non-traditional exports have grown from 29% to 60%. Meanwhile, more than 500 U.S.-owned firms currently operate in Colombia, contributing to over 107,000 direct jobs and 350,000 indirect jobs in the country.