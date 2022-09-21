Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Welcomes Six New Members to Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed six new executives to its Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100).

These experienced leaders advise the U.S. Chamber’s Board of Directors, enhance the Chamber’s lobbying and coalition work, make recommendations on Chamber programming, and strengthen its outreach to the business and chamber communities.

“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President and Managing Director, Federation Relations and Grassroots Advocacy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These appointments reflect our continued dedication to naming high-profile business leaders, from across the country, to serve on this important committee.”

New members:

  1. Alisha Benson, President and CEO,Greater Spokane, Inc.
  2. Luke Bernstein, President and CEO, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry
  3. Michael Guymon, President and CEO, Tucson Metro Chamber
  4. Robert J. Rohrlack, President and CEO, Tampa Bay Chamber
  5. Chris Romer, President and CEO, Vail Valley Partnership
  6. Arik Spencer, President and CEO, North Dakota Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

