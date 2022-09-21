Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

The use of more robust systems combined with advanced technologies in tracking digital currency, machine learning, and connecting data have driven the market .

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "AML Software Market to reach USD 2,717 Million by 2025 - Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global anti-money laundering software market accounted for $879.00 million in 2017 and is projected to garner $2.72 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 204 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2903

The rise in money laundering cases and increase in budget allocation for improving IT infrastructure coupled with stringent regulations for anti-money laundering (AML) have boosted the growth of the global anti-money laundering software market. However, dearth of skilled AML professionals hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and implementation of cloud-based solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The global anti-money laundering software market is segmented into component, product, deployment type, and geography. Based on component, the market is divided into software and service. The service segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for three-fourths of the market, due to rise in implementation of compliant and standardized AML operation worldwide. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into transaction monitoring, currency transaction reporting, customer identity management, and compliance management. The transaction monitoring segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the study period. However, the customer identity management segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the market.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2903

The global anti-money laundering software market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the market, owing to the high adoption of AML solution supplemented by strict government regulations in the financial institution. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 18.4% through 2025.

The AML software market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Eastnets Holding Ltd., ACI Worldwide, Inc., NICE Actimize, Ascent Technology Consulting, Safe Banking Systems LLC, FICO TONBELLER, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Regulatory DataCorp, Inc., Truth Technologies, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Verafin Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2903

Key Finding of the Anti-money Laundering Software Market :

• By deployment type, the cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global anti-money laundering software during the forecast period

• In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

• Based on product, the customer identity management segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report :

1. Cyber Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.