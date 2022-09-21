Technical Textiles Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Global technical textiles market size is forecast to reach US$210.1 billion in 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Technical Textiles Market size is forecast to reach US$210.1 billion in 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. The growing demand for synthetic polymer is expected to spur the growth of the technical textiles market owing to its superior properties like sustainability and high strength. Polypropylene, polyethersulfone, and polyacrylonitrile are some of the most commonly used synthetic polymers in the technical textiles industry. Regenerated fiber uses will witness decent demand during the forecast period. The non-oven process is projected to support the growth of the target market owing to its ability to improve the properties of synthetic polymers and natural fibers and the cheap production process compared to other processes. The mobiltech segment is poised to drive the growth of the technical textiles market due to its high usage in the automotive sector. With the rapid expansion of the automobile industry, technical textiles will witness huge demand as they are used in different automotive parts like, seat belts, tires, seat covers, etc. However, the high manufacturing cost of technical textiles might hinder the growth of the technical textiles market during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Technical Textiles Market highlights the following areas –
1. The synthetic polymer segment is projected to drive the growth of the technical textiles market owing to its superior strength which makes it suitable for making high heat resistance protective clothing in various industries.
2. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to drive the growth of the market owing to the huge expansion in the automotive sector, especially in emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. As per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) reports, the Chinese automotive sector is poised to stay on a progressive track with estimated massive production growth in the electric vehicle segment.
3. The automotive industry is anticipated to drive the market’s growth due to the increasing production of automobiles globally. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data, in 2020, India ranked fifth in the world’s largest auto market with a total sale of 3.49 million units combining the passenger and commercial vehicles segment.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The synthetic polymer segment dominated the market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period. This type of polymer is a popular name in the target market owing to its high strength and stiffness qualities.
2. The non-oven segment dominated the technical textiles market in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for disposable medical supplies such as surgical masks, hand gloves, bandage elastic adhesive, adhesive plaster, etc. in the healthcare sector.
3. Mobiltech dominated the technical textiles market in 2021. This segment is poised to support the growth of the market during the forecast period owing to the expansion in the automotive sector.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Technical Textiles Industry are –
1. Tencate
2. Asahi Kasei
3. Kimberly Clarke
4. Berry Global Group, DuPont
5. Mitsui Chemicals, Freudenberg & Co.
