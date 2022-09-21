At 21.5% CAGR, Network Automation Market Size Worth $22 Billion by 2020: IndustryARC
Growing Telecom and IT Infrastructure is Anticipated to Benefit the Network Automation Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Network Automation Market forecast accounted $22 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness significant market growth with CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period 2021- 2026. Network devices today are meant to be managed using a command-line interface (CLI). A number of extra control lays must be introduced to the application programming interface (API) to translate CLI to automate these devices. Network automation uses programmable logic to manage network resources and services. The growing requirement to detect and identify outdated hardware, application programming interfaces compliance concerns, and storage difficulties, as well as the growing need for zero-touch provisioning and unified network visibility, are also the major drivers driving the network automation market's growth. Hence, these factors will drive Network Automation market size in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Network-Automation-Market-Research-500715
Key takeaways:
1. Key companies present in the market are seeking collaboration with companies that are active in R&D of Network Automation.
2. Increasing deployments of network automation solutions for data centres is set to boost the market growth.
3. North America dominated held the major market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the early adoption of new technologies, government regulations and others.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500715
Segmental Analysis:
1. SD-WAN and Network Virtualization segment is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. North America held the highest Network Automation market revenue in 2020 with market share of around 34%. The rise in demand for improved network services in connected and mobile devices is driving substantial expansion.
3. Network Automation market is segmented into on-premises, Cloud. Cloud deployment type is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Automation of the Cloud Network makes rapid and safe network setup possible using cloud computing
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Network Automation industry are -
1. Cisco
2. Juniper Networks
3. IBM
4. Micro Focus
5. NetBrain
Click on the following link to buy the Network Automation Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500715
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Automation Market
http://https//www.industryarc.com/Report/15493/automation-market.html
B. Network Management Market
http://https//www.industryarc.com/Report/18700/network-management-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn