Juva Life Announces Flōs, New Branded Cannabis Flower Product Line

New Branded Cannabis Product Line Diversifies Company Product Offerings; Compliments Pharmaceutical Research

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a life science company with pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, announced today the launch of the Company’s new product line, Flōs, a branded line of flower and pre-rolled cannabis products.



“Our Flōs line provides consumers with high-quality cannabis products without paying top shelf prices, and further expands our product category to capitalize on the massive market growth within California,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “We’re thrilled that the completion of our Stockton cultivation facility construction has doubled our output capacity, creating space for us to offer new consumer packaged goods that our customers are requesting.”

Flōs is Latin for blossom, or flower, and the unique beauty of the cannabis flower is on full display with Juva’s new product line. Featuring eighth ounce quantities, pre-rolls in one gram quantity, and half ounces of flower products, these meticulously-selected cultivars are budget-friendly without sacrificing quality.

The Flōs flower line is available for distribution throughout the entire state of California, and is also available through Juva Delivery, which is a division of vertically integrated Juva Life, Inc. Juva Delivery also offers contactless pre-payment options through Paytender, a secure, fee-free online payment service. The Flōs flower line will also be featured in the future at the Company’s upcoming retail store, which has been approved for licensing by the City of Redwood City, and is currently under construction.

Each Flōs product begins with the highest quality cannabis cultivars grown at the Company’s 30,000-square-foot Stockton, California, cannabis cultivation facility. Once harvested and cured, the material is then moved to Juva’s distribution division for final processing and statewide distribution. To find available products locally in the San Francisco Peninsula area, visit here .



Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/ .

