Senate Bill 139 Printer's Number 1922

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 116

PRINTER'S NO. 1922

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

139

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, STEFANO, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA,

BROOKS, BROWNE, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN,

J. WARD, K. WARD, REGAN AND YUDICHAK, JANUARY 28, 2021

SENATOR MARTIN, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for moment of silence on September 11 anniversary.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1555. Moment of silence on September 11

anniversary. --(a) Each school entity shall conduct a moment of

silence during instructional hours for students and faculty to

observe the anniversary of September 11, 2001, as a remembrance

of the thousands of military service persons, government

employees, civilians and emergency responders who lost their

lives or were wounded by terrorist attacks on that date.

(b) The Department of Education shall make available to all

