Senate Bill 139 Printer's Number 1922
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 116
PRINTER'S NO. 1922
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
139
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, STEFANO, ARGALL, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA,
BROOKS, BROWNE, MARTIN, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN,
J. WARD, K. WARD, REGAN AND YUDICHAK, JANUARY 28, 2021
SENATOR MARTIN, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for moment of silence on September 11 anniversary.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1555. Moment of silence on September 11
anniversary. --(a) Each school entity shall conduct a moment of
silence during instructional hours for students and faculty to
observe the anniversary of September 11, 2001, as a remembrance
of the thousands of military service persons, government
employees, civilians and emergency responders who lost their
lives or were wounded by terrorist attacks on that date.
(b) The Department of Education shall make available to all
