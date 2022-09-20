Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,179 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 492 Printer's Number 1923

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 591

PRINTER'S NO. 1923

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

492

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER, STEFANO, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL

AND VOGEL, APRIL 13, 2021

SENATOR ARGALL, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled

"An act providing for access to public information, for a

designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,

local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for

procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial

review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing

penalties; providing for reporting by State-related

institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract

information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in

requirements and prohibitions, providing for Pennsylvania

Interscholastic Athletic Association; in access, further

providing for open-records officer, FOR APPEALS OFFICER, for

regulations and policies, for uniform form, for requests and

for retention of records and providing for inmate access; in

procedure, further providing for access, for requests, for

written requests, for electronic access, for creation of

record, for redaction, for production of certain records and

for exceptions for public records; in agency response,

further providing for general rule and for extension of time;

in appeal of agency determination, further providing for

filing of appeal and for appeals officers; in judicial

review, further providing for civil penalty, for fee

limitations and for Office of Open Records; and, in

miscellaneous provisions, further providing for relation to

other laws.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "independent agency," "local

agency," "personal financial information" and "State-affiliated

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 492 Printer's Number 1923

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.