Senate Bill 492 Printer's Number 1923
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 591
PRINTER'S NO. 1923
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
492
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BAKER, STEFANO, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL
AND VOGEL, APRIL 13, 2021
SENATOR ARGALL, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), entitled
"An act providing for access to public information, for a
designated open-records officer in each Commonwealth agency,
local agency, judicial agency and legislative agency, for
procedure, for appeal of agency determination, for judicial
review and for the Office of Open Records; imposing
penalties; providing for reporting by State-related
institutions; requiring the posting of certain State contract
information on the Internet; and making related repeals," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in
requirements and prohibitions, providing for Pennsylvania
Interscholastic Athletic Association; in access, further
providing for open-records officer, FOR APPEALS OFFICER, for
regulations and policies, for uniform form, for requests and
for retention of records and providing for inmate access; in
procedure, further providing for access, for requests, for
written requests, for electronic access, for creation of
record, for redaction, for production of certain records and
for exceptions for public records; in agency response,
further providing for general rule and for extension of time;
in appeal of agency determination, further providing for
filing of appeal and for appeals officers; in judicial
review, further providing for civil penalty, for fee
limitations and for Office of Open Records; and, in
miscellaneous provisions, further providing for relation to
other laws.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "independent agency," "local
agency," "personal financial information" and "State-affiliated
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30