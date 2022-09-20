Senate Bill 1208 Printer's Number 1926
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - (P.L.882, NO.111), KNOWN AS THE CRIME VICTIMS ACT. In
determining the appropriate installments, reduction or
waiver, the issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge shall consider the defendant's
financial resources, the defendant's ability to make
restitution and reparations and the nature of the burden
the payment will impose on the defendant. If the
(II) IF THE DEFENDANT IS IN DEFAULT OF A PAYMENT OR
advises the issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge that default is imminent, the
issuing authority, senior judge or senior magisterial
district judge may schedule a rehearing on the payment
schedule. At the rehearing the defendant has the burden
of proving changes of financial condition such that the
defendant is without the means to meet the payment
schedule. The issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge may extend or accelerate the
schedule, leave it unaltered, REDUCE OR WAIVE THE COSTS
OR FINES, EXCEPT COSTS IMPOSED UNDER SECTION 1101.1 OF
THE CRIME VICTIMS ACT or sentence the defendant to a
period of community service as the issuing authority,
senior judge or senior magisterial district judge finds
to be just and practicable under the circumstances. The
issuing authority, senior judge or senior CIRCUMSTANCES.
(III) IF THE ISSUING AUTHORITY, SENIOR JUDGE OR
SENIOR MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE DETERMINES THAT THE
DEFENDANT IS WITHOUT THE FINANCIAL MEANS TO PAY THE
COSTS, RESTITUTION OR FINES UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH, THE
ISSUING AUTHORITY, SENIOR JUDGE OR SENIOR magisterial
