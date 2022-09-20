Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1925
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - investigation or prosecution of any individual who satisfies
the exemption from criminal liability contained in section
13.7 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as
The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act. The
reporting of information about overdose incidents OVERDOSES
as provided for in this act does not diminish the protections
afforded by section 13.7 of the The Controlled Substance,
Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
(2) Except for the sharing of personally identifying
information, the sharing of overdose incident information
collected by the system OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK by,
between and among governmental agencies, programs and
nongovernmental organizations whose missions include the
mitigation of illegal substance use, trafficking, treatment
SUBSTANCE ABUSE, DRUG TRAFFICKING, DRUG TREATMENT, harm
reduction and recovery support is permissible under this act.
Section 7. Funding.
(a) Federal funds.--The Pennsylvania State Police shall
pursue all Federal funding for the initial start-up and ongoing
activities ANY AVAILABLE FEDERAL FUNDING TO IMPLEMENT,
ADMINISTER AND MAINTAIN THE OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK AS
required under this act.
(b) Receipt of funding.--The Pennsylvania State Police may
receive gifts, grants and endowments from public or private
sources as may be made from time to time, in trust or otherwise,
for the use and benefit of the purposes of this act and expend
the same or any income derived from it according to the terms of
the gifts, grants or endowments.
Section 8. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20220SB1152PN1925 - 12 -
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30