Senate Bill 1152 Printer's Number 1925

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - investigation or prosecution of any individual who satisfies

the exemption from criminal liability contained in section

13.7 of the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as

The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act. The

reporting of information about overdose incidents OVERDOSES

as provided for in this act does not diminish the protections

afforded by section 13.7 of the The Controlled Substance,

Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

(2) Except for the sharing of personally identifying

information, the sharing of overdose incident information

collected by the system OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK by,

between and among governmental agencies, programs and

nongovernmental organizations whose missions include the

mitigation of illegal substance use, trafficking, treatment

SUBSTANCE ABUSE, DRUG TRAFFICKING, DRUG TREATMENT, harm

reduction and recovery support is permissible under this act.

Section 7. Funding.

(a) Federal funds.--The Pennsylvania State Police shall

pursue all Federal funding for the initial start-up and ongoing

activities ANY AVAILABLE FEDERAL FUNDING TO IMPLEMENT,

ADMINISTER AND MAINTAIN THE OVERDOSE INFORMATION NETWORK AS

required under this act.

(b) Receipt of funding.--The Pennsylvania State Police may

receive gifts, grants and endowments from public or private

sources as may be made from time to time, in trust or otherwise,

for the use and benefit of the purposes of this act and expend

the same or any income derived from it according to the terms of

the gifts, grants or endowments.

Section 8. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

