Senate Bill 1317 Printer's Number 1927
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - (5) the full and effective use of resources affecting
State and local criminal justice systems requires the
complete cooperation of State and local government agencies;
and
(6) training, research, evaluation, technical assistance
and public education activities must be encouraged and
focused on the improvement of the criminal justice system and
the generation of new methods for the prevention and
reduction of crime and delinquency.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274),
referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and
Delinquency Law, is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 7.3. Indigent Defense Advisory Committee.
(a) Establishment.--The Indigent Defense Advisory Committee
is established within the commission.
(b) Composition.--The committee shall consist of a
chairperson and the following members to be selected as follows:
(1) The executive director of the Interbranch Commission
for Gender, Racial and Ethnic Fairness, or a designee, who
shall serve as an ex officio and nonvoting member.
(2) The executive director of the Public Defender
Association of Pennsylvania , or a designee, who shall serve
as an ex officio and nonvoting member. OR A DESIGNEE.
(3) The executive director of the Pennsylvania
Commission on Sentencing, or a designee, who shall serve as
an ex officio and nonvoting member.
(4) The executive director of the Pennsylvania District
Attorneys Association, or a designee, who shall serve as an
