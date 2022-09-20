Senate Bill 244 Printer's Number 1928
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 212
PRINTER'S NO. 1928
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
244
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, J. WARD,
AUMENT, TARTAGLIONE, MENSCH, SCHWANK, MASTRIANO, REGAN,
COSTA, K. WARD, CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA, SANTARSIERO AND
PHILLIPS-HILL, FEBRUARY 18, 2021
SENATOR STEFANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, AS
AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in disabled veterans' real estate tax
exemption, further providing for duty of commission.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8904(1) of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8904. Duty of commission.
The commission shall:
(1) Fix uniform and equitable standards for determining
the need for exemption from the payment of real estate taxes
granted by this act. In fixing such uniform and equitable
standards, the commission shall apply a rebuttable
presumption that an applicant with annual income of $75,000
or less has a need for the exemption. Beginning on January 1,
2009, and every two years thereafter, the commission shall
adjust the annual income level qualifying for the rebuttable
