Senate Resolution 344 Printer's Number 1930

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - (2) report concerns about individuals who may be a

threat to themselves or others through the Safe2Say Something

Program;

and

WHEREAS, On January 14, 2019, the Safe2Say Something Program

began accepting reports and continues to accept reports 24 hours

per day, seven days per week and 365 days per year; and

WHEREAS, In the 2021-2022 school year, the Office of Attorney

General and Sandy Hook Promise have trained approximately

650,000 students on the Safe2Say Something Program; and

WHEREAS, The Office of Attorney General's annual report on

the Safe2Say Something Program was released in August 2022; and

WHEREAS, The report stated that since the Safe2Say Something

Program began accepting reports in January 2019, more than

82,995 reports have been submitted, with 26,174 received in the

2021-2022 school year; and

WHEREAS, While initially intended to prevent threats against

schools in this Commonwealth, the Safe2Say Something Program has

highlighted a variety of behavior and mental health concerns in

students; and

WHEREAS, Bullying, cyber-bullying, smoking in school and

suicide/suicide ideation are the top event types reported

through the Safe2Say Something Program; and

WHEREAS, The United States Secret Service, National Threat

Assessment Center, released a report that stated:

(1) more than 1 million students have reported being

harassed, threatened or bullied;

(2) eighty percent of school shooters admitted their

plans ahead of time to at least one person; and

(3) seventy percent of individuals who took their own

