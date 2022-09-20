Senate Resolution 344 Printer's Number 1930
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - (2) report concerns about individuals who may be a
threat to themselves or others through the Safe2Say Something
Program;
and
WHEREAS, On January 14, 2019, the Safe2Say Something Program
began accepting reports and continues to accept reports 24 hours
per day, seven days per week and 365 days per year; and
WHEREAS, In the 2021-2022 school year, the Office of Attorney
General and Sandy Hook Promise have trained approximately
650,000 students on the Safe2Say Something Program; and
WHEREAS, The Office of Attorney General's annual report on
the Safe2Say Something Program was released in August 2022; and
WHEREAS, The report stated that since the Safe2Say Something
Program began accepting reports in January 2019, more than
82,995 reports have been submitted, with 26,174 received in the
2021-2022 school year; and
WHEREAS, While initially intended to prevent threats against
schools in this Commonwealth, the Safe2Say Something Program has
highlighted a variety of behavior and mental health concerns in
students; and
WHEREAS, Bullying, cyber-bullying, smoking in school and
suicide/suicide ideation are the top event types reported
through the Safe2Say Something Program; and
WHEREAS, The United States Secret Service, National Threat
Assessment Center, released a report that stated:
(1) more than 1 million students have reported being
harassed, threatened or bullied;
(2) eighty percent of school shooters admitted their
plans ahead of time to at least one person; and
(3) seventy percent of individuals who took their own
