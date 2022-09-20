Submit Release
Senate Bill 1203 Printer's Number 1931

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - sectors of the State or national economy;

(2) has a high-supply risk due to import dependence or

high levels of concentration in particular countries or

regions; and

(3) lacks viable substitutes due to its unique

properties and nature.

"Person." An individual, corporation, partnership, limited

liability company, business trust, association, estate, trust,

foundation, business entity or government entity who is owned or

controlled by, or acting for or on behalf of, Russia or Belarus

as defined by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United

States Department of Treasury as of the effective date of this

definition.

Section 3. List of persons associated with Russia or Belarus.

(a) Development of list.--Within 60 days of the effective

date of this section, the Treasury Department shall

publish a list of persons.

(b) Update of list.--The list under subsection (a) shall be

updated annually.

Section 4. Restrictions.

If a person is found to be on the list under section 3, the

person may not:

(1) Bid on, submit a proposal for, enter into, be a

party to or renew a contract with a Commonwealth agency for

the provision of goods or services.

(2) Submit a proposal for, be associated with or renew a

grant issued by the Commonwealth.

(3) Submit a proposal for, receive or renew a tax credit

offered by the Commonwealth.

Section 5. Notice and challenge.

