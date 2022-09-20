Senate Bill 1225 Printer's Number 1932
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1638
PRINTER'S NO. 1932
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1225
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, K. WARD, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD,
LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, TOMLINSON,
J. WARD, COSTA, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT,
FONTANA, HUGHES, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, STREET,
SAVAL, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, YAW, ARGALL, COMITTA, AUMENT,
BROWNE, REGAN, CORMAN, SCAVELLO, L. WILLIAMS, FLYNN, VOGEL,
SANTARSIERO, MASTRIANO, YUDICHAK, SCHWANK, KANE, BROOKS,
HUTCHINSON, MUTH, DILLON, A. WILLIAMS AND DiSANTO,
MAY 9, 2022
SENATOR DiSANTO, BANKING AND INSURANCE, AS AMENDED,
SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further
providing for coverage for mammographic examinations and
diagnostic breast imaging.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 632(b) of the act of May 17, 1921
(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921,
amended July 1, 2020 (P.L.572, No.52), is amended to read:
SECTION 1. SECTION 632 HEADING AND (B) OF THE ACT OF MAY 17,
