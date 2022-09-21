Hydraulic Cylinder Market Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Hydraulic Cylinder Market size is forecast to reach $1.65 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydraulic Cylinder Market size is forecast to reach $1.65 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Hydraulics cylinder transform the agricultural industry by introducing the use of modern agricultural equipment, including hydraulic equipment and machinery, has allowed farm workers to reduce the number of farm workers needed in day-to-day operations. This declining demand has translated into a growing number of people moving from agriculture to other sectors. Hydraulic power is one of the key factors in the transformation of the agricultural industry. In addition to increasing efficiency and productivity in agricultural activities, hydraulic machinery offers many other benefits like material handling equipment. Pressurized hydraulic fluid is needed in areas with high pressure where the liquid needs to be able to withstand high pressure. The suppressant oil supplements used here will usually have anti-wear properties. As the demand for greater control and functionality increases, position-sensor-instrumented hydraulic cylinders are becoming more important in the heavy industry, mobile equipment, and subsea worlds which in turn increase the need for hydraulic cylinder during the forecast 2021-2026. The Pneumatic cylinders are graphical devices that use compressed gas energy to generate energy through the corresponding motion. Rising investment across chemical industry to cater the requirement of linear hydraulic motor will drive the product demand. Thus, the growing demand in material handling equipment has a powerful and economic impact in the market.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on Hydraulic Cylinder Market highlights the following areas –
1. The Asia-Pacific region has highest share in 2020 owing to become the hub for Western markets to outsource the manufacture of their hydraulic cylinders.
2. Tie rod hydraulic cylinder industry will witness the growth of over 6.2% by 2026. Increasing usage of agricultural equipment for farming to expedite the production capacity in line with the rising population rate will augment the industry dynamics.
3. Mobile application of hydraulic cylinder is set to expand over 6.4% by 2026. Rising investment across chemical industry to cater the requirement of linear motion will drive the product demand. Additionally, growing construction activities on account of rising urbanization will further stimulate the product penetration.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Based on type segmentation, the Double-acting cylinders are analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. The Hydraulic Cylinder in the agricultural industry is expected to dominate the market at CAGR of over 6.2% from 2020 to 2026, which has significantly changed the agricultural industry especially in terms of production and production methods.
3. The Asia-Pacific region has highest share at the CAGR of 30.6%, over 2021-2026. The rise in demand in Asia-Pacific region has also become the hub for Western markets to outsource the manufacture of their hydraulic cylinders.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Hydraulic Cylinder Industry are –
1. Bosch Rexroth
2. Hydroline Oy
3. Daikin Industries
4. Eaton
5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries
