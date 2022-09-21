Interventional Oncology Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $4,127.21 Million by 2031

Interventional Oncology Market

The development & commercialization of these products, rising healthcare costs and expansion of research bases in countries such as China, Japan and India.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional oncology therapies are very beneficial for patients because these therapies are minimally invasive, have shorter recovery times, have very few side effects and less discomfort than other treatments. Some interventional oncology operations can also be performed as an outpatient procedure, which allows early discharge of the patient and thereby frees up hospital beds and reduces costs, and this is expected to drive market growth.

An increase in the number of patients suffering from liver, breast, lung and other types of cancer, an increase in preferences towards minimally invasive procedures, an increase in the target and elderly population, with an increasing level of government support for intervention. An increase in the number of oncology and public-private funding, technological advancements is driving the growth of the interventional oncology market.

Asia-Pacific witnessed the highest growth rate for the interventional oncology market and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, attributed to the efforts taken by the government to increase funding for oncological treatments. Furthermore, advanced intervention processes with supporting regulations for the development and commercialization of these products, rising healthcare costs and expansion of research bases in countries such as China, Japan and India.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global interventional oncology market. Major companies mentioned in the report include Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic, Inc., Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Profound Medical, Terumo Corporation, AngioDynamics and Merit Medical.

