Plywood Market Size Expected to Reach US$61.3 Billion with CAGR of 5.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Increasing Sales of Flat Pack Furniture Drive the Demand for the Plywood MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Plywood Market size is forecast to reach US$61.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Plywood is an engineered wood product. Plywood is generally made from wood veneers that are peeled from a log and are bonded together with an adhesive. A range of wood species, including hardwood and softwood can be used to made plywood. Plywood is preferred for cabinets as it is more durable and lighter when compared to particle board. Plywood can be used in both interior and exterior applications. Plywood’s strength and durability make it suitable for usage in floorings, walls, ceilings, packaging containers, furniture, musical instruments, shipbuilding, and so on. The trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) and flatpack furniture drives the plywood market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plywood-Market-Research-508149
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the plywood market, on account of the growing construction activities in the region. According to Invest India, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.
2. Plywood is an engineered wood product made from thin sheets of wood veneer. It is one of the most widely used wood products.
3. Plywood is used in construction because of its strength and durability, and also in furniture making because of its versatility.
4. The growing economy presents a major opportunity for this market as construction improves, the demand for plywood will rise.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508149
Segmental Analysis:
1. Softwood Segment held the largest share in the plywood market up to 30% in 2021. Softwoods are easy to handle because they are lighter and more pliable. Softwood is more commonly used for furniture than hardwood, mainly because it is economical. This is because softwood trees tend to grow faster and hence are easier and cheaper to produce.
2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the plywood market in 2021 up to 40% owing to the construction activities in the region. Increased spending on residential construction is a contributing factor to the recovery of the construction industry.
3. Construction segment held the largest share in the plywood market up to 35% in 2021. The growth in residential construction boosts the growth of the construction industry. Therefore, this sector is anticipated to dominate the plywood market during the forecast period.
4. According to data from the US Department of Commerce, residential starts rose 1.4% to 1.70 million in December 2021 from a 1.68 million pace in November 2021. For all of 2021, 1.6 million homes were started, a 15.6% increase from 2020. A recent report in the Business Insider also offers evidence of a growing trend in home building for at least a decade. According to the report, the US is short 6.5 million homes. As the construction market improves, more houses will be built which will create a demand for plywood.
5. Urea formaldehyde segment held the largest share in the plywood market in 2021. Urea formaldehyde adhesives are widely used in the wood industry for joining wood to make plywood and particle board.
6. MR grade held the largest share in the plywood market in 2021. MR stands for moisture resistance.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Plywood industry are -
1. Weyerhaeuser Company
2. UPM-Kymmene Oyj
3. LIXIL Corporation
4. Century Plyboards Ltd.
5. Georgia Pacific LLC
Click on the following link to buy the Plywood Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508149
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Wood Coatings Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11720/wood-coatings-market.html
B. Particle Board Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Particle-Board-Market-Research-503195
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn