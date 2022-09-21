Dimethyl Carbonate Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Dimethyl Carbonate market size is forecast to reach US$536.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimethyl Carbonate market size is forecast to reach US$536.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027. Diethyl carbonate (DMC) generally classified as carbonate ester is an established solvent and a green reagent which acts as an alternative to conventional solvents and chemicals. The increasing usage of DMC in the manufacturing of transparent and strong plastics such as polycarbonates with high heat resistance is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, due to its low water solubility dimethyl carbonate offers a wide range of possible applications in the paints & coatings, adhesives, and other sectors. Also, increasing R&D initiatives by the players in the dimethyl carbonate market to increase efficacy in green chemistry would create opportunities for the growth of the market.
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the dimethyl carbonate market due to the rising growth of the automotive industry. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, the commercial vehicle sales increased by 20% year over year to 5.23 million units in 2021.
2. An increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market. For instance, according to the Australian Trade and Investment Commission the global use of lithium-ion battery energy is predicted to rise from 70 Gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2015 to 535GWh by 2023.
3. In the foreseeable future, the rising growth of the construction sector is estimated to raise the growth of the market, as dimethyl carbonate is used as a solvent in the paints and coatings industry which is widely utilized in new buildings. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, China is the world's largest construction market, with an annual average growth rate of 8.6% projected between 2022 and 2030.
1. Polycarbonate Synthesis held the largest share with 28.3% in the dimethyl carbonate market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2022-2027.
2. The automotive sector dominated the dimethyl carbonate market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.
3. Asia-Pacific region dominated the dimethyl carbonate market with a share of 45.3% in 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with the rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries in growing electric vehicle production in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea.
1. Merck KGaA
2. Kowa Company Ltd.
3. Ube Industries Ltd.
4. Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
5. Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.
