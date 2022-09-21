At 5.2 % CAGR, Chlorine Market Size Worth USD 23.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Surging Wastewater Treatment Projects are expected to propel the chlorine demand, thereby driving the Chlorine Market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Chlorine Market size is forecasted to reach US$23.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The chlorine generated by the brine electrolysis of a sodium chloride solution is highly electronegative. It is easily capable of absorbing electrons from other atoms and converting them into ions. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15777/chlorine-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Chlorine Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the chlorine market, owing to the surging chemical industry. For instance, according to the Japan Chemical Industry Association, in 2019, the chemicals market of Japan was valued at US$2,076 billion, an increase of 3.1% over 2018.
2. The surging adoption of chlorine as a pharmaceutical intermediate in medicines to treat diabetes, high cholesterol, seizures and other health problems. This, in turn, is propelling the market growth.
3. Moreover, the surging demand for poly vinyl chloride (PVC) from building and construction industry is fueling the demand for chlorine. As a result, the market will further grow in the upcoming years.
4. However, the regulations and restrictions governing the use of chlorine is anticipated to create a major roadblock for the market growth in the upcoming few years.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15777
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) segment held the largest share in the chlorine market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The key properties of chlorine include the density of 3.21*10 - 3 g.cm -3 at 20 °C, melting point at -101 °C, boiling point at -34.6 °C and other properties. These properties result in superior tensile and thermal strength, which ensures higher product durability.
2. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest share in the chlorine market in 2021 up to 39%. The growth of the industries such as chemical, water treatment, building & construction and more are vital for the overall industrial growth of the Asia-Pacific countries, which is accelerating the economic growth of the region.
3. The chemical industry segment held the largest share in the chlorine market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.Chlorine is a major building component used to improve the durability of chemicals such as chloroform, titanium dioxide, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate and others.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Chlorine industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Occidental Chemical Corporation
3. Ercros SA
4. Ineos Group Ltd.
5. Olin Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Chlorine Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15777
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Chlorine Water Disinfectant Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18817/chlorine-water-disinfectant-market
B. Chlorine & Chlorine Derivatives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17873/chlorine-chlorine-derivatives-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn